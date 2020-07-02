LAJOSE - Karen Ann (Dworak) Westover, 65, of La Jose, died at her home.



She was born April 25, 1955 in Altoona, the daughter of Alvin Dworak and Mary Grimes Dworak.



She worked as a Health Care Giver for Community Resources for Independence.



Surviving are husband, Ronald N. Westover; daughter, Kristy Adams, and husband, Thomas Baker, all of LaJose; and brother, John Dworak of Lilly



She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Dworak; and mother, Mary Grimes Dworak.



Arrangements are by Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.



At Karen's request, there will not be any services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store