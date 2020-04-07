|
Karen E. (Kenyon Learish) Brion, 78, of Clearfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1941 in Philipsburg, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Beryl (Stone) Kenyon and a lifelong member of West Side United Methodist Church.
Karen is survived by her husband, William T. Brion of Clearfield; four children, Kevin Paul Learish and wife Glenda of Bethlehem, Randall Dean Learish and wife Lisa of Oregon, Wisc., Kelly Lynn (Learish) Faglioni and husband Mark of Richmond, Va., Sean Franklin Learish and wife Dianne of Wexford; three step-children, W. Scott and Joyce Brion of Curwensville, Stephen and Melissa Brion of Clearfield, Robert M. and Wendy Brion of Kellytown; nine grandchildren, Samantha Gayle Pope, Nicholas Thomas Pope, Benjamin Paul Learish, Christopher Randall Learish, Acacia Rose Learish, Tyler Dean Faglioni, Mitchell Mario Faglioni, Jenna Marie Learish and Ella Karen Learish; five step-grandchildren, Janelle and Lane Brion, Daniel, Tiffany, and Nathan Brion; and a sister, Melanie (Kenyon) Hogue and husband Greg Hogue of Atlanta, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Dean Lee Learish; a brother, Dennis Kenyon; and a sister, Diana (Kenyon) Duttry.
Karen lived most of her life in Clearfield. In 1962, she married Dean Learish. Both were 1958 graduates of Clearfield Area High School.
Because Dean was in the U.S. Army, Karen left Clearfield with him to live on various army bases. After Dean's retirement from the Army and a brief stint in Vandalia, Missouri, Karen returned with her family to Clearfield. Although Karen was well contented as manager of the home front and mother of four, she re-entered the work world as the prospect of college for four kids loomed. She worked as a bank teller at what was originally State College Federal Savings and Loan, which ultimately became PNC Bank before her retirement. She was widowed in 1981.
In 1990, Karen married William "Bill" T. Brion, also a fellow Class of 1958 CAHS graduate. They resided together in Clearfield until her death. Together they
were parents to seven children and 14 grandchildren, attending more than their fair share of sporting events, music concerts, and plays. Together they achieved "snow bird" status with more than a decade of winters spent in Florida in their retirement.
Karen was proud of her family. "Mom's" the word for Karen, whether as a stay-at-home mom, working mom, single mom, step-mom, mom-in-law, or "grand"-mom.
She valued family, faith, education, and fiscal responsibility. She was a skilled practitioner in the lost art of conversation, neighboring, and Bridge. A renowned hostess, she took pleasure in delivering a favorite treat or meal, once arguing that no doctor would tell you that a hot fudge sundae from time to time wasn't good for you. Those who had her chocolate chip cookies still ask for the recipe. None of her family can replicate her pot roasts or pie crusts. Karen let her silliness show from time to time and was always a voice in favor of a good game. She could be counted on to side with the underdog and took pains to plant the voice of conscience in her children's heads.
As a youth, she was a dancer, and as an adult, she was a hummer. Karen encouraged others to do the things she may have lacked confidence to do herself. Even as Alzheimer's Disease stole away her memories and her speech, everyone knew her as "Smiley."
Because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside ceremony at Bradford Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Joleen Willis of West Side United Methodist Church officiating. At a later date when family and friends can gather, the family will have a memorial service to remember and celebrate her life.
The family is eternally grateful to all those who made it possible for Karen to remain at home through all the merciless stages of Alzheimer's Disease.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the West Side United Methodist Church.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
