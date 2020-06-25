KAREN ELIZABETH WATERS
1972 - 2020
Karen Elizabeth Waters, 47, left her earthly home to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, June 22, 2020 due to a ruptured bowel.

Karen was the first of two daughters to Patricia (Kaufman) Waters and the late Donald Robert Waters of Clearfield on July 22, 1972.

Karen is survived by her sister, Kristen Elaine Waters of Clearfield; her beloved aunt, Jacqueline (Kaufman) Carns; cousin, Ronald Landis Carns Jr. of Clearfield; uncle, Gerald Kaufman and wife Judy of Henderson, Nev. and their sons, Brian and wife Jill, and Eric and his wife Andrea, along with their children, Parker and Benjamin, all of the Los Angeles, Calif. area. Karen also had four fur babies that meant the world to her, Wabie, Mimsey, Brillig, and Persefone.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.

Her greatest passions were her cats, music, and the church.

She was a member of West Side United Methodist Church and in her teen years she was actively involved in the youth group, bell choir, and choirs.

Karen graduated from Clearfield High School in 1990. She was very active in the music program which included marching band, concert band, orchestra, chorus, and jazz band.

She was also involved in Rainbow Girls and Clearfield Youth Soccer.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, 113 N. Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
