COLDWATER, Mich. - Karen Leah Dickson, 62, of Coldwater, Mich., passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at her home while under hospice care and surrounded by her loving family.
In following Karen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home of Coldwater, Mich.
Karen was born March 2, 1957 to Wilfred and Ruth (Valimont) Plubell in Clearfield.
She graduated high school and took some business courses at South Hills Business School. Karen was a great mother and homemaker.
On Oct. 3, 2012 she married Tom Dickson after almost 20 years of being together.
Karen was a member of the Sportsman's Club at Mosquito Creek where she was a competition and match shooter. She also enjoyed gardening, doing crochet work and was an avid video gamer. Karen was a one-of-a-kind character. She always put her family first with her loving and caring personality. She will be missed by many.
Karen is survived by her husband, Tom Dickson of Coldwater, Mich.; her children, James (Kelly Laubscher) Cowder of Coldwater, Mich., Christina (Timothy) Reedy of Lexington, N.C., Daniel Cowder of Unionville, and Kelly (Kazz) Dickson of Lehigh, Fla.; her siblings Tim (Darlene) Plubell of Frenchville, Dennis (Mary) Plubell of Missouri, Laurie (Dennis) Hoffman of Karthaus, Tina Plubell and John Plubell, both of Quakertown, and Alice (Randy) Wilson of Karthaus; many grandchildren; and one great grandchild; many nieces and nephews; her cat, Callie; and her dogs, Banjo and Lil Bit. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in The Progress from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019