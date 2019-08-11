|
|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Karen M. Hensal, 61, of Osceola Mills, died on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born on April 28, 1958 in Chincoteague, Va., she was the daughter of the late Chester A. Cowfer, Jr. and Delores R. "Dolly" (Penny) Cowfer.
She married Ronald L. Hensal, Sr. on May 10, 1976 in New Castle; he survives at home.
She attended the gFree Church in Philipsburg. She was a bus driver for Fullington Bus.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rita Coleman.
Along with her husband she is survived by one daughter, Bethann Wheland and her husband Richard of Osceola Mills; two sons, Ronald L. Hensal, Jr. and his companion Heather Lego of Osceola Mills, and Todd G. Hensal and his wife Marsha of Brisbin; three sisters, Chestreann Bowman and her husband Scott of Osceola Mills, Darlene Peters of Osceola Mills, and Arlene Martin and her husband Rich of Osceola Mills; three brothers, Edward Cowfer of Osceola Mills, Donald Cowfer and his wife April of Osceola Mills, and Raymond Cowfer of Osceola Mills; and five grandchildren, Zack Hensal, Trenton Wheland, Zane Hensal, Andrew Hensal and Skylar Wheland.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Jacob Denny officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019