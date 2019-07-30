|
PALMETTO, Fla. - Karen S. Butterworth, 66, of Palmetto, Fla. and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away July 20, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House, Ellenton, Fla.
Born Feb. 2, 1953 in Pontiac, Mich., she was the daughter of the late George Sr. and Anna Neidrick.
Karen was a 1971 graduate of Pontiac Northern High School.
She married Robert (Bob) V. Butterworth on April 17, 1976, who passed away March 3, 2007.
She held various jobs over the years with Penn State University, Southeastern Guide Dog School and most recently, Summerfield Assisted Living. She also served as the mayor of Chester Hill Borough for several years. Her lifelong passion was training and showing dogs, especially Pembroke Welsh Corgis. She and her husband Bob owned Bold Image Kennels in Philipsburg, where she trained, groomed, showed and cared for dogs for more than 25 years. She continued with this hobby when she and Bob moved to Florida and was an active member of the Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg, where she was a trainer.
Karen is survived by a daughter, Nicole Force and her husband Jim of West Decatur; two brothers, George Neidrick of Drifting, and Roger Neidrick and his wife Regina of Chambersburg; and her beloved Corgi, Gracie.
A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held in Philipsburg on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge & Country Club.
A memorial service will also be held in Palmetto, Fla. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238; or online at https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/.
Arrangements by Alan Moore Cremation Care Center of Palmetto, Fla.
Published in The Progress from July 30 to July 31, 2019