Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Lewis


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Lewis Obituary
LAJOSE - Kathleen Lewis, 76, of LaJose, died Nov. 4, 2019 at her residence.

She was born June 8, 1943, in Chest Township, daughter of Clarence Hutton and Ethel Holes Hutton.

She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

She worked as a seamstress for Kent Sportswear.

Surviving are two daughters, Teresa and husband Vick Mihalow of Irvona, and Christina Lewis of LaJose; one brother, Ronny Hutton of New York; a granddaughter, Angelia and husbnd Cory Shaffer; a grandson, David Mihalow; and a great-grandchild, Blake Owen Shaffer.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Hutton; mother, Ethel Holes Hutton; husband, David Lewis; brothers, Alvin Hutton, Roy Hutton, Danny Hutton, Randall Hutton; sisters, Louise Allen, Norma Meterko, JoAnn O'leary, and Evelyn Feaster.

Friends will be received Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, LaJose where the funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Todd T. Hogue officiating.

Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, LaJose.

Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home of Irvona is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -