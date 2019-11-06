|
LAJOSE - Kathleen Lewis, 76, of LaJose, died Nov. 4, 2019 at her residence.
She was born June 8, 1943, in Chest Township, daughter of Clarence Hutton and Ethel Holes Hutton.
She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
She worked as a seamstress for Kent Sportswear.
Surviving are two daughters, Teresa and husband Vick Mihalow of Irvona, and Christina Lewis of LaJose; one brother, Ronny Hutton of New York; a granddaughter, Angelia and husbnd Cory Shaffer; a grandson, David Mihalow; and a great-grandchild, Blake Owen Shaffer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Hutton; mother, Ethel Holes Hutton; husband, David Lewis; brothers, Alvin Hutton, Roy Hutton, Danny Hutton, Randall Hutton; sisters, Louise Allen, Norma Meterko, JoAnn O'leary, and Evelyn Feaster.
Friends will be received Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, LaJose where the funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Todd T. Hogue officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, LaJose.
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home of Irvona is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019