PHILIPSBURG - Kathleen Mary Wawrynovic, 92, of Philipsburg and formerly of Osceola Mills, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Paul AND Jennifer Wawrynovic in Philipsburg.
Born on July 30, 1927 in Plymouth, Devon, England, she was the daughter of the late John James and Ellen Cecelia (Barry) Carroll.
She married Chester P. Wawrynovic on June 4, 1945 in Plymouth, Devon, England; he preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2007.
She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Philipsburg.
Kathleen was a homemaker and a high school graduate.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Mercer; and one brother, Bernard Carroll.
She is survived by one daughter, Mary Ellen Cugino of Berwyn; one son, Paul B. Wawrynovic and his wife Jennifer of Philipsburg; four grandchildren, Carey Cugino, Elissa Benedette and her husband Lee, Ethan Carroll Wawrynovic and Audrey Jean Wawrynovic; and four great-grandchildren, Addison, Logan, Aubrey and Ava.
A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Philipsburg, with the Rev. Fr. John Gibbons as celebrant.
Burial will be at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
There will be no public visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memory and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
