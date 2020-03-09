Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN HUSAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN ELIZABETH "KATE" (RIDDLE) HUSAK


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHRYN ELIZABETH "KATE" (RIDDLE) HUSAK Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Kathryn Elizabeth "Kate" Husak, 95, of Curwensville, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2020 at Marion Manor Personal Care Home in Curwensville.

Born Nov. 30, 1924 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of George Oliver and Ruth Marie (Wike) Riddle.

Kathryn worked for many years as a beautician, and with her husband John Husak, they owned and operated The Branding Iron restaurant and the Trail's End Mobile Home Park, both in Curwensville.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, George Jr., James, Norman, Harry and Richard; and two sisters, Peggy Braman and Connie Norris.

Surviving are two sons, Robert L. Wise Jr. and his wife Sandra of Johnstown, and Todd Oliver Wise of Virginia Beach, Va.; a grandson, Robert L. Wise III and his wife K.C. of Pittsburgh; and a great grandson, Alexander Robert Wise.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Husak will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating.

Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chiodboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHRYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -