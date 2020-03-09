|
CURWENSVILLE - Kathryn Elizabeth "Kate" Husak, 95, of Curwensville, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2020 at Marion Manor Personal Care Home in Curwensville.
Born Nov. 30, 1924 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of George Oliver and Ruth Marie (Wike) Riddle.
Kathryn worked for many years as a beautician, and with her husband John Husak, they owned and operated The Branding Iron restaurant and the Trail's End Mobile Home Park, both in Curwensville.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, George Jr., James, Norman, Harry and Richard; and two sisters, Peggy Braman and Connie Norris.
Surviving are two sons, Robert L. Wise Jr. and his wife Sandra of Johnstown, and Todd Oliver Wise of Virginia Beach, Va.; a grandson, Robert L. Wise III and his wife K.C. of Pittsburgh; and a great grandson, Alexander Robert Wise.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Husak will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chiodboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020