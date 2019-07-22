Kathryn J. Hile, 69, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Curwensville.



Mrs. Hile was born May 15, 1950 in Clearfield, the daughter of Bruce and Hazel (Lingle) Owens.



She was a graduate of Clearfield High School.



Mrs. Hile had worked for Dotts Motors and the former Cowdrick's Drug Store, both of Clearfield.



It is with heavy hearts that we bid a final farewell to our beloved fun and loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Kathy Hile, who was affectionately known as "Gram." She was a kind, compassionate, spunky, honest, hilarious and strong woman, and we loved her dearly for all that she was. We can envision her now, on that beach in Heaven, sitting in a comfy chair (with good back support), toes in the ocean (that's just the right temp for her), drinking a delicious warm coffee (that's not too hot and not too cold), hanging with her Virginia Slim. Waiting for her at that beach is her loving husband Craig, who has been waiting for her arrival along with Midnight, Gracie and Shelby, and a scattering of felines. Behind them is a full buffet spread of ALL of her favorite foods, as she loved going out for lunch. On a big screen TV will be playing nonstop Steelers and Pirates games, as she was a huge fan of both.



Kathryn is survived by three daughters; Melissa M. Undercofler and her fiancé, Charles Meyer of Morrisdale, Dr. Emily J. Ackerman of Cumberland, RI, and Rebecca A. Hile of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Tyler, Kevin, and Zachary Undercofler and Ava Kathyrn Ackerman; three great grandchildren; three siblings, David Owens of California, Thomas R. Owens of Karthaus, and Cheryl Gaut of New York; and a number of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Craig L. Hile, whom she married Jan. 26, 1974 and who passed away April 19, 2011.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Kenneth J. Leonard officiating. Interment will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.



We imagine Mom writing a big THANK YOU in the sand to some very special people who cared so well for her, including all the gang at Davita Dialysis who deserve immense gratitude for their outstanding care, Ridgeview staff who took excellent care of her as well and both Clearfield and DuBois hospitals, especially their Respiratory Care teams.



To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com. Published in The Progress from July 22 to July 23, 2019