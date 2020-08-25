1/1
Kathryn M. "Kathy" Kokosko
1930 - 2020
WARREN - Kathryn M. "Kathy" Kokosko, 90, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Kathy was born July 7, 1930, in Smithmill, the daughter of Michael and Fannie Mihalko.

She came to Warren in 1989. She retired from General Cigar Corp. after 25 years. Kathy was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren where she volunteered for the Bereavement Committee and nursing home visits. She enjoyed dancing and playing bingo.

Kathy is survived by her children, William Patrick (Marti) Kokosko of Ellicott City, MD, Carol (Brock) Earnhardt of Davenport, IA, Gregory (Mary) Kokosko of Cortland, and Michael (Terry Byers) Kokosko of Harrisburg; five grandchildren, Angela (Graydon) Ripley, Trisha (Brad) Wolters, Mary Kathrin Earnhardt, William (Mary) Kokosko II, and Mark (Tori) Kokosko; and five great-grandchildren, Emma Kathryn, Madelyn, Lane, Drew and Eleanor.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William M. Kokosko, whom she married Sept. 11, 1948 and passed away Oct. 26, 1980; eight brothers and a sister.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Freeberg Funeral Home, 200 David St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.

A service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Christ King Church with Fr. Joseph Czarkowski officating.

Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Houtzdale.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Kathy's family.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
