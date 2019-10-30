|
GRAMPIAN - Kathy M. (Kline) Malmberg, formerly of Grampian, passed away quietly in her sleep Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
She was 75 years old.
She was the daughter of Gordon S. and Chloy (Snyder) Kline, both deceased.
Kathy was a graduate of Moshannon Valley High School Class of 1962.
She is survived by her sidekick and best buddy, Cleo her dog. Kathy was the sister to Walter Kline (Eleanor) of Olanta, G. Jean Hopkins (Jim) of New Providence, Gordon Kline (Dawnell) of Clearfield, George (Debbie) Kline of Clearfield and Larry Kline of Clearfield.
Kathy retired from the Clearfield County Assistance Office after serving 20 years in the U.S. Army.
When she was in better health, Kathy enjoyed meeting for lunch with the CAO retirees.
Kathy moved to Lancaster exactly 1 year and 6 days to the date of her death due to health complications. She lived with her niece Pamela and John Acey. She was in her apartment almost one month before she passed away.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She is also survived by her aunts, Guinivere Johnson, Ruth (Jim) Pearce and Blanche Elias.
Arrangements are under the care of the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Harrisburg.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020 in Clearfield County.
Contributions in her honor can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019