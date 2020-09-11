GLEN RICHEY - Kay R. Shugarts, 86, of Glen Richey, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on May 27, 1934 in Surveyor, a son of the late Joe and Mary (Jury) Shugarts.
Mr. Shugarts was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean Era. He was a welder for Penelec for over 30 years until his retirement.
He was a member of the Glen Richey Primitive Methodist Church, member of the BPOE Lodge No. 540, life time member of the NRA, and member of All Seasons Trap and Skeet, where he helped with many youth activities. He served as a Deputy Wildlife Conservation Officer for the PA Game Commission from 1964-2004. During his spare time Mr. Shugarts enjoyed hunting and sport clay shooting.
Survivors include his wife, Alice (Owens) Shugarts; two sons, Darrin Shugarts and his wife Tammy and Randy Shugarts all of Clearfield; grandchildren: Joe Highland Shugarts, Gavin Kay Shugarts, Ryan Scott Shugarts, Joseph Paul Shugarts, Shelby Lynn Shugarts, Cameron Kay Shugarts, Allison Kay Shugarts, and Remington James Shugarts; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Andrew Shugarts of Clearfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Scott H. Shugarts; one granddaughter, Leanna Marie Shugarts; and two sisters, June Jackson and Georgie Emmanuelson.
Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, Sept.14, 2020 at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Duane W. Stiner officiating. Please practice COVID-19 safety recommendations.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation,?1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036.
Online remembrances can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.