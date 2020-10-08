CURWENSVILLE - Keith B. Caldwell, 99, of Curwensville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Born March 11, 1921 in Curwensville, he was the son of Harry L. and Mabel (Swatsworth) Caldwell.
Mr. Caldwell was the owner/operator of the former Caldwell Excavating, and later worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, retiring in 1983.
He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville and was a member of the Curwensville American Legion Post 505. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and his children.
He was a U.S. Naval Veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater. His ship, the USS Hanna, was anchored next to the USS Missouri when Japan signed the "Articles of Surrender" ending World War II.
On Nov. 22, 1941 in Grampian, he wed the former Mildred Louise "Weezie" Hess who preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 2013.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Suellen Garvey; sisters, Lorna Caldwell (Inf.), Marion Watkins and Dorothy Burns; and brothers Darrell, Archie, Elmer, and William Caldwell.
Surviving are four children, Kathleen P. Kramer and husband Jack of Newfield, N.Y., Keith Michael Caldwell and wife Annette of Punxsutawney; David Neil Caldwell and wife Lucinda of Bells Landing; Mark A. Caldwell and wife Gloria of Curwensville; and son-in-law, Tom Garvey of Newport, N.C.
Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Malcolm Caldwell of Philipsburg; and a sister, Norma Jean Roberts of Mississippi.
Family visitation and funeral services were private.
Interment services were held at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian with the Rev. Fr. L. Stephen Collins as Celebrant.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Activities Fund of Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 30 4th Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833; or a charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.