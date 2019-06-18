Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jerry and Paulette Spackman
202 Warwick St.
Philipsburg, PA
View Map
Kelly E (Spackman) Wright


1969 - 2019
Kelly E (Spackman) Wright Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Kelly Elizabeth Wright, 50, of Philipsburg, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA.

Born on June 6, 1969 in Denver, Colo., she was the daughter of Jerry W. and Paulette (Morris) Spackman of Philipsburg, and the late Michael S. Durlin.

She was of the Christian faith.

She was a homemaker and received her GED. She enjoyed gardening, music and her cat Huntress.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her companion, Ron; one son, Justin Jack Johnson of Philipsburg; one sister, Michelle Sanchez and her husband Phillip of Philipsburg; one brother, Paul M. Durlin of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and five nieces and eight nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the home of her parents Jerry and Paulette Spackman, 202 Warwick St., Philipsburg.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook go to: www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from June 18 to June 19, 2019
