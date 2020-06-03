MAHAFFEY - Kenneth "Kenny" D. Bee, Jr., 66, of Mahaffey, passed away at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was born March 18, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a son of the late Kenneth D. Bee, Sr. and Eleanor P. (Breth) Bee.
He was a member of the Mahaffey Alliance Church. Kenneth graduated from Harmony High School and retired from Hubbard Construction in Florida where he was a master mechanic. His hobbies including hunting, fishing, working on cars, racing, NHRA, working in his yard, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lou Ann Bee of Mahaffey, whom he married on Oct. 1, 1973; four daughters, Lori (Paul) Barnett of Mahaffey, Chasity Bee (Daniel Kuzar) of Hastings, Valerie (Robert) Bennett of Mahaffey and Jennifer (Jason) Wright of Saint Cloud, Fla.; his grandchildren, Luke (Carleigh), Rachel, and Jacob Barnett, Alexander, Austin and Jayden Wright, Logan Witt, Hunter Kuzar, Katie Sheldon, Kyle and Kody Davis; his siblings, Linda (Ernie) Lee of Johnstown, Jeff (Paula) Bee of Bedford, Faith (Eugene) Brockoff of Arkansas and Heather Bee of Colorado.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mahaffey Alliance Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to psp.org (CurePSP).
The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, go to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.
Kenneth was born March 18, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a son of the late Kenneth D. Bee, Sr. and Eleanor P. (Breth) Bee.
He was a member of the Mahaffey Alliance Church. Kenneth graduated from Harmony High School and retired from Hubbard Construction in Florida where he was a master mechanic. His hobbies including hunting, fishing, working on cars, racing, NHRA, working in his yard, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lou Ann Bee of Mahaffey, whom he married on Oct. 1, 1973; four daughters, Lori (Paul) Barnett of Mahaffey, Chasity Bee (Daniel Kuzar) of Hastings, Valerie (Robert) Bennett of Mahaffey and Jennifer (Jason) Wright of Saint Cloud, Fla.; his grandchildren, Luke (Carleigh), Rachel, and Jacob Barnett, Alexander, Austin and Jayden Wright, Logan Witt, Hunter Kuzar, Katie Sheldon, Kyle and Kody Davis; his siblings, Linda (Ernie) Lee of Johnstown, Jeff (Paula) Bee of Bedford, Faith (Eugene) Brockoff of Arkansas and Heather Bee of Colorado.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mahaffey Alliance Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to psp.org (CurePSP).
The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, go to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.