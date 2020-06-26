Kenneth E. Rowles, 89, of Clearfield, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 23, 1931 in Clearfield, the son of the late Droze and Hazel (Carter) Rowles. On Dec. 24, 1972 he married Helen (Allison) Rowles, who preceded him in death on Aug. 7, 2013.
Kenneth served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was a truck driver for Soult Wholesale Company.
He was a member and former fire chief for Lawrence Township, Forest Fire Warden, BPOE #540 and was a Scout Master for Troop 3 for 25 years.
Kenneth is survived by his three children: Gary Rowles of Brockway, Kenneth Jr. and his wife Pam of Clearfield and Linda and her husband David Bertiaux of CA; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; a half-brother, Gordon Rowles; and stepbrother, Edward Welch.
In addition to his parents and wife, Kenneth was preceded in death by an infant sister; a brother, Harold Rowles; a stepbrother, Robert Welch; a granddaughter, Terri Rowles; and a great-grandson, Anjin Rowles.
At the wishes of Mr. Rowles there with be no services. Burial will be in Snyder Cemetery.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.