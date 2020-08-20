YORK - Kenneth G. Bean, 81, of York, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital in York.
Born on Jan. 15, 1939 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Norman and Emma (Davis) Bean.
On May 27, 1961, he married the love of his life, Louise (Ferguson) Bean, who survives at home after sharing over 59 years of marriage together.
Kenneth was a 1957 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School.
Kenneth served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1967 with an honorable discharge as a staff sergeant.
Kenneth worked at Erie Technologies and Centre Engineering in State College and Die Tech in Lewisberry, serving in various management positions.
In addition to his wife, Louise, he is survived by their two children, Kenneth G. Bean, Jr. and his wife Heather of Bellefonte, and Tammy Tyson and her husband Matthew of Red Lion; three grandchildren, Ireland Maher, and McGuire Maher, both of Red Lion, and Gabrielle Bean of Bellefonte; and two step-grandchildren, Ryn Tyson and Keon Tyson, both of Red Lion. Also surviving is one brother, William Bean, and his wife, Dorthy, of Philipsburg.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Jo (Joanne) Bean Pancoast.
Kenneth was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in York. He enjoyed collecting antique gun sights being a respected authority known affectionately as the "Sight-Man."
A celebration of life will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family.
No funeral services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grace Baptist Church, 3920 East Prospect Rd., York, PA 17406.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.