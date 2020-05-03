FLINTON - Kenneth L. Baum, 48, of Flinton, died at his residence on April 30, 2020.
He was born May 14, 1971 in Philipsburg, a son of Clair R. Baum and Dorothy Baum .
He was a member of Madera Moose, Croation Club, Smoke Run and Smithmill VFW social.
He worked as a foreman for Albemarle Chemical Plant, Tyrone.
Surviving are his wife, Liza (Kutzer) Baum of Flinton; mother, Dorothy Baum of Flinton; brother, William Baum of Flinton; sisters, Kathryn Keith of Irvona, Marcella J. Cherry of Flinton, Brenda L. Maul of Portage, and Wendy J. Meyers of Altoona.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clair R. Baum; and a sister, Diane Gaul.
Kenny loved taking his nieces and nephews for ATV rides and camping.
Services will be held at Beaver Valley Cemetery at a later date.
The Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona, is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from May 3 to May 4, 2020.