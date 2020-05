FLINTON - Kenneth L. Baum, 48, of Flinton, died at his residence on April 30, 2020.He was born May 14, 1971 in Philipsburg, a son of Clair R. Baum and Dorothy Baum .He was a member of Madera Moose, Croation Club, Smoke Run and Smithmill VFW social.He worked as a foreman for Albemarle Chemical Plant, Tyrone.Surviving are his wife, Liza (Kutzer) Baum of Flinton; mother, Dorothy Baum of Flinton; brother, William Baum of Flinton; sisters, Kathryn Keith of Irvona, Marcella J. Cherry of Flinton, Brenda L. Maul of Portage, and Wendy J. Meyers of Altoona.He was preceded in death by his father, Clair R. Baum; and a sister, Diane Gaul.Kenny loved taking his nieces and nephews for ATV rides and camping.Services will be held at Beaver Valley Cemetery at a later date.The Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona, is entrusted with arrangements.Online condolences may be sent to www.lloyddimmickfh.com.