|
|
LAJOSE - Kenneth L. Rowles, 76, R.D. La Jose, "Pap" passed away Aug. 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Born June 4, 1943 in Clearfield, son of the late Creighton and Lenore (Gailor) Rowles.
Preceded in death by sister, Isabell Cowder; brother, Curt; and foster parents, Nick and Edith (Hockenberry) Ninosky.
Survived by wife of 54 years, the former Sandra Lee Rea, whom he married March 27, 1965 in Linden, N.J.; children, Brenda (Sean) Nolan, Kenneth M. (Lorie Swasing), Richard (Nicole Mazenko), Robert (Sharleen Rupp); 10 grandchildren, Erica (Steve), Ethan, McKenna, Karli, Sidney, Cody, Hunter, Elizabeth, Foster, and Morgan; brothers, Frankie Rowles, Eddie Rowles, Chuck (Sharon) Anderson, Nicky (Dessie) Ninosky, and Frank Sweed; sisters, Donna (Michael) Zabinsky and Joann (Jim) Shaw; sister-in-law, Beverly Sue Rowles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pap enjoyed telling old time stories to his grandchildren, helping friends and family with building their homes, hunting with family, farming, and he was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He worked at a rubber factory in Pamarco, N.J., Monzo Road Construction, Philipsburg, as a heavy equipment operator for Merle Apple and Benjamin Strip Mines, and he owned and operated Rowles Trucking.
He served as a Chest Township Supervisor for six years, as president of Glendale Sportsmen Club for a number of years, he coached the Irvona Yellow Jackets Little League Team and the Irvona Teener League Team for several years, and he sponsored the Ken Rowles Trucking Slow Pitch softball and bowling Teams.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, with Pastor Christopher Golembiowski and Chaplain Steve Moore officiating.
Committal will be at Fairview Cemetery, R.D. La Jose.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Children's Miracle Network, c/o Geisinger Medical Center, Danville; or the Irvona Recreation Association in Ken's memory.
www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019