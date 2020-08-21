HOUTZDALE - Kenneth L. Smeal Sr. passed into Eternal Rest on Aug. 20, 2020 at his home and was surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Dec. 7, 1936 in Glen Hope, he was the son of the late Leonard and Mary Ada (Williams) Smeal. He married Joann M. (Custred) Smeal on Dec. 19, 1958 in Houtzdale.
He was of the United Methodist Faith.
He was retired from the PA Department of Transportation as a surveyor and was a 1955 graduate of the Moshannon Joint High School.
Kenneth was a member of the Osceola Mills Lodge #515 F & A M, the Altoona Consistory, the Houtzdale Lions Club, a life time member of the Houtzdale Fire Company and a past member of the Houtzdale Ramey EMS.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard L. Shick Jr.
Along with his wife he is survived by one daughter, Karen Shick of Mahaffey; two sons, Kenneth L. Smeal Jr. and his wife Laurie of Philipsburg, and John P. Smeal and his wife Jody of Houtzdale; one brother, Calvin Smeal and his wife Connie of Madera; his five grandchildren who called him Pap, Adam Smeal and his wife Annie, Jennifer Nelson and her husband Kerk, Dr. Molly Smeal and her fiancé Keller Romer, Tiffany Smeal and Jonna Smeal. Kenneth was anxiously awaiting for his first great-grandchild and baby boy Nelson to arrive in November. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whose presence always brightened his day.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
At Kenneth's request there will be no viewing or visitation. A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
