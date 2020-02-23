|
WOOSTER, Ohio - Kenneth Lee Spencer, 87, of Wooster, Ohio, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at his residence, with his family by his side.
Ken was born May 4, 1932 in Grampian, to Lee Ruggles and Lorna (Haley) Spencer.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He married Nancy Lee Thomas on Oct. 9, 1955. She died April 26, 2013.
Ken retired from International Paper after 35 years. He was a member of the First Church of God. Ken was a member of the , American Legion and Am Vets 40 and 8.
Ken will be deeply missed by his children, Ronald Spencer of Wooster, Ohio, Linda (Paul) Brink of Irvona, Lee (Mary) Spencer of Wooster, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua, David (Erika), Nicholas Spencer, Samantha (Adam) McClintock, Brandi Spencer, Willow (Kyle) Petit, Kenny (Alicia) and Christy Brink; great-grandchildren, Aunaliese Miller, Keegan Spencer, Zavier Petit, Bryson and Elyn Spencer, Sydney, Abby and Haley Brink, Braxton and Austin McClintock and Brady Anderson; and sister, Doris Milhuff.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years; and son, James Kenneth Spencer.
Friends may call Monday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, 7067 Cleveland Rd., Wooster, Ohio.
Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Fairhurst officiating. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, where military rites will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.
The family would like to make a special thank you to Tredella Floyd and her children for their loving care and support.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020