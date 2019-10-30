|
PHILIPSBURG - Kenneth Redmond, 86, of Philipsburg, died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born on April 11, 1933 in Mercer, he was the son of the late Kenneth I. Redmond and Rose Marie (Hedglin) Redmond Garcia.
He married Pauline (Phillips) Redmond on Jan. 20, 1968 in Sharon; she survives at home.
He was a member of the New Life Center in Philipsburg.
He was a retired truck driver.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Redmond and Craig Redmond.
Along with his wife he is survived by two daughters, Darlene Best and her husband Allan of Lettonia, Ohio, and Rose Payne and her husband Jeffery of Georgia; four sons, Dennis Yingling of Sharpsville, James Redmond of Winburne, Melvin Redmond of Greenville, and Walter Redmond of Greenville; five grandchildren, Jason Wood, Timothy Wood and his wife Sandy, Bradley Redmond and his wife Mindy, Cody Redmond and Gabrielle Redmond; and six great-grandchildren, Michael Wood, Jaycee Wood, Sam Wood, Charlee Rose Wood, Mya Redmond and Liam Redmond.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Life Center in Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Dill officiating.
Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to funeral time at the church.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019