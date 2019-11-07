|
PHILIPSBURG - On Nov. 1, 2019, Kera Machasady Baker, 32, decided to begin her next life's journey. After fighting relentlessly for 15 months, Kera left the hospital and returned home to Philipsburg on Oct. 2, 2019, to be lovingly cared for by her mother, Tuesday Baker, her sister and brother-in-law, Roseanna "Nan" and Jeremy Thompson and their three children: Talon, Bristol, and Scarlett. She spent her last month surrounded in the love of family and friends.
Kera was born June 12, 1987, to Retired Air Force Major Stephen D. Baker and Crystal (Yeager) Schultz. She was a 2005 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School.
Kera began her working career, while in high school, as a waitress and bartender for the former Electric Avenue, of Houtzdale. After Electric Ave. closed, she then worked for Cooney's Tavern, of Grassflat. Most recently, Kera worked as cashier at Weis Market, in Philipsburg, until complications from her Type I Diabetes and End Stage Renal Disease prevented her from working.
Kera loved music, cooking, football and Randy Orton. She was witty, comical and had a sharp tongue; but most of all, she was selfless. Second only to spoiling her nephew and niece and going on family outings to Ocean City, her greatest joy was giving and doing for others, from birthday parties and bridal showers, to cooking and delivering homemade meals to the elderly. For all you Steelers and Patriot fans, Kera says: "Go Redskins!"… and probably some more that can't be put into print!
In Heaven, Kera will be joining her paternal grandparents, William H. (Bill) Kennedy and Janet L. (Irwin) Baker.
Kera says, "See you Again" to her long-time companion, Chris Preslovich, of Lanse; her two favorite "Little Humans," Talon and Bristol; her new niece, Scarlett Thompson; her Aunt Tuesie; her brother, William (Will) Couturiaux, of Clarkston, Michigan; her sister and brother-in-law, Roseanna "Nan" (Couturiaux) and Jeremy Thompson, of Chester Hill; her dad, Steve and his wife, Jennifer; her brother, Logan Baker and his wife, Mary, of Dover, Ohio; her brother, Garrett Baker, of Dover, Delaware; her brother, Cameron Conklin, of Pa.; her maternal grandmother, Maxine Woodring, of Philipsburg; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
She leaves an endearing shriek translated to say "Thank You" and "See you Again" to her 11 South Family at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh and to her Danville Dialysis Family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the gFree Church, 305 Keystone Hill Rd., Philipsburg, with Pastor Noel Meyers, officiating. Following the memorial service, there will be a buffet style lunch to celebrate Kera's life.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019