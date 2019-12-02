|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Kimberly Dee Denochick, 59, of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born May 6, 1960 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Betty L. Hubler Merritt.
Surviving is her son, Coty Goss of Philipsburg; grandchildren, Haylee and Kaylee Wills of Clearfield; her siblings, Stanley Wills of Morrisdale; Dit Wills and wife Sherry of Clearfield; Dave Hubler of Morrisdale, and Charlene Hubler of Morrisdale.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Bowdie Wills.
There will no public visitation.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019