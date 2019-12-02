Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Denochick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Dee (Merritt) Denochick


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Dee (Merritt) Denochick Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Kimberly Dee Denochick, 59, of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born May 6, 1960 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Betty L. Hubler Merritt.

Surviving is her son, Coty Goss of Philipsburg; grandchildren, Haylee and Kaylee Wills of Clearfield; her siblings, Stanley Wills of Morrisdale; Dit Wills and wife Sherry of Clearfield; Dave Hubler of Morrisdale, and Charlene Hubler of Morrisdale.

Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Bowdie Wills.

There will no public visitation.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -