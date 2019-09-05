Home

Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Methodist Church
7860 Center Street
Slatington, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Reidy Cemetery
Kimberly L. Shimmel


1959 - 2019
Kimberly L. Shimmel Obituary
SLATEDALE - Kimberly L. (Rosbaugh) Shimmel, 59, of Slatedale, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Shimmel.

Born in Waterloo, NY, Sept. 18, 1959, Kimberly was the daughter of Tracy L. and Sherol C. (Cooper) Rosbaugh of Slatedale. She was employed as a home healthcare aide. Kimberly was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, (Emerald), Slatington.

Survivors: In addition to her loving parents; children, Brennan D. Beltz (Trish) of Bernville, Kaity L. Albright (Greg) of Philipsburg, Matthew D. Shimmel (Krysi) of Mountain Home, AR; siblings, Robert L. Rosbaugh (Theresa) of Glen Allen, VA, Larue Scott Rosbaugh (Kimberly) of Etters, Deborah A. Delaney (John) of Auburndale, FL; grandchildren, Alia, Devin, MaLeena, Austin, Mason, Vanessa; many nieces and nephews.

Service: A celebration of Kimberly's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 7860 Center St., (Emerald), Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30–11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Interment will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton, Clearfield County.

The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Women of St. Peter's – Emerald c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
