OSCEOLA MILLS - Krista K. Weitoish, 48, of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.



Born on Dec. 15, 1970 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of William Cole of Clearfield, and Eleanor Kay Bryan of Hawk Run.



She married Donald L. Weitoish on July 27, 1996 in West Decatur; he survives at home.



She was of the Christian faith.



She had worked as a bartender at the VFW 5020 in Osceola Mills.



She was preceded in death by one sister, Jill Mitchell; and one grandson, Gabriel Kephart.



In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by two daughters, Kaytlynn Weitoish and her fiance Todd Mathews of Osceola Mills, and Summer Weitoish of Osceola Mills; two sons, Andrew Kephart, Jr. of Osceola Mills, and Landon Weitoish of Osceola Mills; three sisters, Jessyca Mitchell of Clearfield, Tammy Cole of Grassflat and Bobbie Jo Cole of Morrisdale; one brother, Denny Cole and his wife Krista of Wallaceton; and five grandchildren.



Visitation will held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.



Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.



Published in The Progress from July 19 to July 20, 2019