Kristen E. Corson


1983 - 2019
Kristen E. Corson Obituary
COALPORT - Kristen E. Corson, 36, Coalport, died Oct. 11, 2019 at Clearfield Hospital.

Born May 13, 1983 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Richard and Trina (Troxell) Corson of Coalport.

She was preceded in death by a son, Brayden Abbott on Nov. 30, 2003.

She is survived by children, Maverik and Greyson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kristen enjoyed spending time with her children.

At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing.

Burial will be at Beaver Valley Cemetery at later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the funeral home for expenses.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627. www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
