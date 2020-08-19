HOUTZDALE - Kristine Sefchick, 76, of Houtzdale, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at home.
Born on Aug. 25, 1943 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary (Beck) Hinman.
She worked as a staff assistant at Penn State University.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerome Sefchick; two children, Bethany Sefchick and her husband Edward Dianna of State College, and Nate Sefchick of Houtzdale; one brother, Ernest Hinman of Houtzdale.
Services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
