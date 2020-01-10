|
MORRISDALE - Larry E. "Bucky" Buck, 78, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at his residence.
Born June 13, 1941 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Curtin and Omia (Maines) Buck.
On Aug. 25, 1962, in Clearfield, he wed Lois J. (Wisor) Buck, who preceded him in death on July 6, 2019.
Surviving are his children, Karen McQuillen of Philipsburg, Susan Kirk and her husband Steve of Addison, N.Y., Lori Coble and her husband Larry of Philipsburg, Tracy Bumbarger and her husband Jim of Woodland; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; his siblings, Fred Buck and his wife Jenny of Ohio, Henry Buck of Clearfield and Donna Diehl of Clearfield.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary and Loretta; his brothers, David, Oscar, Rich and Barry; and his fur babies, Pepi Poo and Teddy Bear.
Larry was a lifetime member of the 2nd Ward Fire Co. in Bangor.
There was no public visitation.
Funeral services were private. He was laid to rest at Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, , 108 R N 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or The Humane Society of the United States, 2100 L St., NW, Washington, DC 20037.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020