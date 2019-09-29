|
WALLACETON - Larry L. Caram, Sr., 69, of Wallaceton, died at his home and his spirit was set free to join his heavenly father on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Born on Feb. 5, 1950 in Philipsburg, he was the son of George and Mary Louise (Lockey) Caram. Larry spent his childhood in Osceola Mills raised by his mother and his grandmother, Anna Lockey.
Larry graduated from Philipsburg-Osceola High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era for three years.
On Sept. 1, 1972 in Osceola Mills he wed Suzanne (Millinder) Caram, who survives at home. Together they were parents to four children, Larry Jr. and Tim Way of Wallaceton, Betty Chadran of Pittsburgh and Michelle Ammerman of Clearfield. Larry was a grandfather to seven, all of whom he loved very much, Cody and Hunter Ammerman, Tiara, Sienna and Noah Chadran, Tiffany Walk and Jessica Way. He was a great-grandfather of two little girls, Brellia Woods and Lynnaia Anders. He is survived by a brother, Barry Herr of Tyrone; sisters, Anna Herr of Philipsburg and Sharon Vaughn of Limmerick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Linda.
Larry was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church of West Decatur until illness prevented his attendance. He was employed at Clearfield Cheese until the closing and then worked doing landscaping in State College. He loved yard sales, animals and children. Two special little girls, Sidney and Maddison Norris could always make him smile.
Viewing for family and friends will be at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills, on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday at the Calvary United Methodist Church in West Decatur from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m., with Pastor Sara Kim officiating.
Larry's earthly body will be laid to rest at Raidy Cemetery in Wallaceton, but his spirit will soar with the angels.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019