FARMBOROUGH, Australia - Larry Paul Godin, of Farmborough, NSW, Australia, and formerly of Clearfield, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 2, 2019. He was 71 years old.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of Vietnam.
Larry was the beloved son of the late Julia and Paul Godin.
He is the brother of the late Cindy Davis and Nancy Ordonez of Clearfield. Originally from Clearfield, he later made his home in Wollongong, Australia with the love of his life and wife, Jenny.
His legacy will be those he left behind, his nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he adored, and all the wonderful memories we shared with him.
Private services were held for the family. He was laid to rest in Australia.
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019