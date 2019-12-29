|
LaRue H. Vallimont of Clearfield, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Penn Highlands DuBois.
LaRue will be remembered by those who knew her as a devout, fearless woman who always spoke her mind. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, the Rosary and Altar Society, and served as a lector. She was also a member of the Clearfield Hospital Auxiliary, the Clearfield Hospital Board of Directors, NON Club, and the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post #6 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a past member of the Business and Professional Women's Club, the Curwensville Civic Center, and the Country Western Line Dancers. She was employed with Clearfield Bank and Trust Company for 26 years, retiring in 1985.
Born in Clearfield, LaRue was a daughter of Warren J. and Lena M. Hoover, and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by five nephews, Marvin Rowles, Michael Rowles, Mark Rowles, Timothy Hoover and Thomas Hoover; four nieces, Bonnie Baroni, Tamara Peterson, Valerie Kestler and Kerrie Beth Beck; and many great and great great nieces and nephews, including a set of triplets.
In addition to her parents, LaRue was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph J. Vallimont. The couple was wed on Oct. 15, 1956 in St. Francis Church of Clearfield by Msgr. Martin Glynn. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Losetta M. Graffius and husband Millard, Lucille I. Bauman and husband William and Lavone D. Rowles and husband Marvin; a brother, John J. Hoover and wife Lois Hoover Westover; a great aunt, Irene McGinley; and five nephews; Warren Clifford Graffius, Millard Earl Graffius Jr., Donald Baroni Jr., Clifford Rowles and Gregory Rowles.
A memorial mass will be held at the St. Francis Catholic Church of Clearfield on Friday, January 3rd at 10 a.m. with Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant. Honoring LaRue's wishes, interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield or to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019