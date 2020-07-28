CURWENSVILLE - Laura E. Wingard, 47, of Curwensville, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a short illness.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1973 in Everett, Mass., a daughter of Frank Anderson of Ipswich, Mass. and the late Leah (Bishop) Anderson.
Laura was raised in Everett, Mass., and, after graduating from high school, she earned her Bachelor's degree from Harvard University in 1995. She then received her Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Laura had been a professor of art history at Juniata College in Huntingdon.
In her free time, Laura loved to read, knit, paint, put together jigsaw puzzles, and watch sports, especially her beloved Boston area teams. She also had a true passion to travel with her husband, Brian.
In addition to her father Frank Anderson, Laura is survived by her husband, Brian Wingard of Curwensville, whom she wed on June 13, 2010; two brothers, Keith Anderson of Ipswich, Mass., and Scott Anderson and wife Diana of Hudson, N.H.; and two nieces, Elsa and Corinne Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Leah Anderson.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that in order to honor Laura's love of reading and passion for education, donations in her memory be made to the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
