Laurette A. (Paris) Dallasen
1924 - 2020
NEW BERN, North Carolina - Laurette A. Dallasen, 95, of New Bern, NC, formerly of Clearfield, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in New Bern, NC.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1924 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, a daughter of the late Hector and Regina (Vissonette) Paris.

Mrs. Dallasen was employed at Stackpole Carbon Co., St. Marys for many years. She enjoyed playing pinochle and delivered Meals on Wheels in the area.

She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield and formerly a member of the Rosary and Altar Society at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Kersey. She was also a member of the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post #6 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise O'Dell of New Bern, NC; a son, K. James Brown of Conneaut Lake; two step daughters, Bernadine Catalone and husband Jim of Kersey, and Georgia Saline and husband Carl of Kersey; five grandchildren, Robert B. Brown III and wife Madeline of MD, Ronald B. Brown of MD, Ann Levin and husband Dave of MD, Randy B. Brown and wife Anne of MD, and Alicia Wischuck and husband Jim of Curwensville; six great-grandchildren, Natalie, Gabe, Grayson, David, Marissa, Julianna; two step grandchildren, Curt and Eric Catalone and wife Angie; four step great grandchildren, Olivia, Andrea, Alexia, and Isabella; a sister, Yvette Breault of Putnam, CT; and a half sister, Lucille Vandale of Bradenton, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Blair Brown on March 10, 1979, and her second husband, George R. Dallasen on Aug. 22, 2005. She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Brown Jr.; two sisters, Mary Gaudrau, and Gabrielle Roos; and a brother, Marcel Dumas.

A memorial mass will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield at a date to be announced.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
