Lee R. Hayward
1937 - 2020
OSCEOLA MILLS - Lee R. Hayward, 82, of Osceola Mills, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

Born on Dec. 11, 1937 in Houtzdale, he was the son of the late Philip and Velma (Bowman) Hayward. He married Joyce Ann (Myers) Hayward on Jan. 15, 1966, she preceded him in death on Dec. 17, 1990.

He was of the Christian Faith.

Lee was retired from Corning in State College, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a 1956 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Velma Smith and Phyllis Hayward; and five brothers, Clifford, Richard, Louis, Ronald and Norman Hayward.

He is survived by two sons, Douglas Hayward and his wife Joni of Osceola Mills, and Darrin Hayward and his wife Christal of Sandy Ridge; four sisters, LaRue Henderson of Missouri, Bernice Hayward of Clearfield, Sharon Owens and her husband David of Clearfield, and Donna Ogden and her husband Edward of Olien, NY; one brother, Kenneth Hayward and his wife Virginia of Woodland; and four grandchildren, Dr. Hayden Hayward, Haylee Hayward, Dr. Gabrielle Hayward and Hunter Hayward.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.

Published in The Progress from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
