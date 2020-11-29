COALPORT - Leeanne Davis, 52, of Coalport, died Nov. 26, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio.Born May 9, 1968 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of John A. and Mary K. (Caskey) Davis.She was preceded in death by mother on Oct. 6, 2007.She is survived by father of Coalport; a sister, Amy (Joe) Vereshack of Smoke Run; a nephew, Garret Vereshack; and nieces, Alaney and Lilley Vereshack. Also survived by several aunts and uncles.Leeanne enjoyed spending time with her family, playing the piano, kayaking, her dogs, Barkley and Quigley and party planning.She received her B.S. degree in civil engineering in 1990 from Penn State University, State College. She worked as a civil engineer for the state Department of Transportation for many years and had her professional engineer license. Leeanne was the Coalport United Methodist Church choir director where she played the piano and shared her talent in many community social events.She was a member of the Croation Club, Smoke Run, Coalport Women of the Moose Chapter 2418, and the Coalport United Methodist Church.Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Coalport United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Len Findley officiating.Committal will be at Fairview Cemetery, R.D. LaJose.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Coalport United Methodist Church in Leeanne's memory.Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport is in charge of arrangements.