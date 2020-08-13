CURWENSVILLE - Lela Mae Ogden, 100, of Curwensville, went home to be with the Lord in Heaven on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
She was born April 2, 1920 in Pottersdale, a daughter of the late Claude L. and Ethel Mae (Dailey) Woolever.
She was employed by the Clearfield Area Schools for 26 years as a custodian, known to the student swim team as "Mom." After retiring, she then worked for Wriglesworth Interiors for a number of years as a seamstress.
She was a loving, caring and giving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be truly missed.
Surviving is her daughter, Darlene and (Duane) Wriglesworth of Curwensville; grandsons, Duane II and (Melissa) Wriglesworth, and Drew and (Shelly) Wriglesworth, both of Curwensville; five great-grandchildren, Duane III and (Katrina) Wriglesworth of California, Kaitlyn Wriglesworth of Maryland, Nathan Wriglesworth of Pittsburgh, Sarah Wriglesworth of Curwensville and Krystal Wriglesworth of Pittsburgh; and step-great grandchildren Lauren and Paige Conrad of Clearfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Frederick Ogden on Jan. 8, 2005, whom she married on Sept. 17, 1942. Also preceded in death by her brother, Claude Rem Woolever; a sister, Dolores A. Swanson; a niece; and four nephews.
She was last of her generation.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no public visitation.
A private service will be held for the immediate family.
Interment will be held at the Bradford Cemetery in Woodland
The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield Community Pool, 415 Polk St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.