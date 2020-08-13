1/1
LELA MAE (WOOLEVER) OGDEN
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CURWENSVILLE - Lela Mae Ogden, 100, of Curwensville, went home to be with the Lord in Heaven on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

She was born April 2, 1920 in Pottersdale, a daughter of the late Claude L. and Ethel Mae (Dailey) Woolever.

She was employed by the Clearfield Area Schools for 26 years as a custodian, known to the student swim team as "Mom." After retiring, she then worked for Wriglesworth Interiors for a number of years as a seamstress.

She was a loving, caring and giving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be truly missed.

Surviving is her daughter, Darlene and (Duane) Wriglesworth of Curwensville; grandsons, Duane II and (Melissa) Wriglesworth, and Drew and (Shelly) Wriglesworth, both of Curwensville; five great-grandchildren, Duane III and (Katrina) Wriglesworth of California, Kaitlyn Wriglesworth of Maryland, Nathan Wriglesworth of Pittsburgh, Sarah Wriglesworth of Curwensville and Krystal Wriglesworth of Pittsburgh; and step-great grandchildren Lauren and Paige Conrad of Clearfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Frederick Ogden on Jan. 8, 2005, whom she married on Sept. 17, 1942. Also preceded in death by her brother, Claude Rem Woolever; a sister, Dolores A. Swanson; a niece; and four nephews.

She was last of her generation.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no public visitation.

A private service will be held for the immediate family.

Interment will be held at the Bradford Cemetery in Woodland

The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield Community Pool, 415 Polk St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved