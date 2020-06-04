Leland M. Maines, 76, of Clearfield, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1943 in Bigler, a son of the late Arthur and Hannah Louise (Knepp) Maines.
Leland worked as a welder, construction worker, and truck driver.
He was a member of the Hyde Fire Company.
Maines served with the U. S. Army where he was stationed in Germany, and then later retired from the U.S. National Guard.
He is survived by two children, Chester A. Maines, and Valarie L. Lowder and husband Norman; six grandchildren, Stephanie Bailor and husband Thomas, Billie Jo Hinnen, Penelope Webster and husband James, Brandy Hale, Kodie Lowder and wife Rachel, and Sarah Casher and husband Kasey; ten great-grandchildren, David Conklin, Triton Conklin, Brycen Guthrie, Chase Hinnen, Henry Bumbarger, Nicholas Webster, Karter Lowder, Kennedy Lowder, Kolbie Peters, and Kaelyn Casher; siblings, Warren Knepp, Leslie Maines, Connie Carter, and Bonnie Peterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley E. Maines on May 17, 2020 and whom he wed on Sept. 9, 1961. He was also preceded in death by an infant great-grandson, Charles Hinnen; and two brothers, Chester Maines and Gilbert Maines.
PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.