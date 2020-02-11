|
|
KYLERTOWN - Lelia Amarisa Vargas, 10, of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born April 25, 2009, she was the daughter of Adam E. and Chastity L. (Hockenberry) Vargas.
Surviving are her siblings, Celita, Adante, Cesali, Azadio, Amar, Anaiya and Alais Vargas; her maternal grandparents, Karen Wallace and her husband Rick of Philipsburg, and Tom Hockenberry, Jr., Morrisdale; her paternal grandparents, Migdalia DeJesus and her husband Carlos of Florida; her maternal great-grandparents, Margaret Lytle of Morrisdale, Thomas Hockenberry, Sr. and wife Shirley of Hawk Run; her paternal great-grandparents, Analuz DeJesus of Florida and Miguel Vargas and wife Edith of Philadelphia.
Preceding her in death were her great-grandfather, Lee Lytle; her maternal great- grandparents, John and Gertrude Ferguson; and her paternal grandfather, Miguel Vargas, Jr.
Lelia attended the Centre Church, Pleasant Gap. She loved her family, life and everyone fiercely. She enjoyed gymnastics, karate, sports and loved animals and the outdoors. She was always passionate about helping others. She loved Jesus and could always be found writing verses to memorize. She was irreplaceable and like no other.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lanse Free Church, Lanse, with Pastor Jonathan Weibel officiating.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Lelia Amarisa Vargas Account, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020