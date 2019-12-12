|
|
BOARDMAN - Leonard James Rebar, 84, of Boardman, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness.
Born March 20, 1935 in Atlantic, he was the son of Mickles and Julia (Hancharick) Rebar. Mr. Rebar was retired from the former Howe's Leather Co. in Curwensville. He was a member of the Madera LOOM and the Curwensville .
He enjoyed hunting, shooting darts and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On June 3, 1960 in Winchester, VA, he wed the former Betty Jane Bray who survives along with two sons, Leonard "Lenny" Rebar II and wife Tera of Grampian and William "Bill" Rebar and his companion Cindy Shank of Boardman. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Elizabeth Rebar and companion Chris McGarry, Jamie Stephens and husband Travis, Emma Rebar and Abby Rebar; and three great grandchildren: Payton Perks, Willow Stephens and Kaelan McGarry.
In addition, his is survived by two brothers and two sisters: William Rebar and Mary Rebar of Curwensville, Mickles Rebar and wife Darlene of Osceola Mills and Juliann Zendak and husband Lawrence of Falls Church, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Frances Rebar and Margaret Rebar; and four brothers John, Paul, Andrew and Vincent Rebar.
Funeral services for Leonard Rebar will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Mr. Edward Putt officiating. Interment will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery New Millport.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 3-6 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to EITHER the America , 108 R N Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or the , 301 Grant St. Suite #900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019