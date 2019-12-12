Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Rebar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard James Rebar


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard James Rebar Obituary
BOARDMAN - Leonard James Rebar, 84, of Boardman, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Born March 20, 1935 in Atlantic, he was the son of Mickles and Julia (Hancharick) Rebar. Mr. Rebar was retired from the former Howe's Leather Co. in Curwensville. He was a member of the Madera LOOM and the Curwensville .

He enjoyed hunting, shooting darts and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

On June 3, 1960 in Winchester, VA, he wed the former Betty Jane Bray who survives along with two sons, Leonard "Lenny" Rebar II and wife Tera of Grampian and William "Bill" Rebar and his companion Cindy Shank of Boardman. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Elizabeth Rebar and companion Chris McGarry, Jamie Stephens and husband Travis, Emma Rebar and Abby Rebar; and three great grandchildren: Payton Perks, Willow Stephens and Kaelan McGarry.

In addition, his is survived by two brothers and two sisters: William Rebar and Mary Rebar of Curwensville, Mickles Rebar and wife Darlene of Osceola Mills and Juliann Zendak and husband Lawrence of Falls Church, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Frances Rebar and Margaret Rebar; and four brothers John, Paul, Andrew and Vincent Rebar.

Funeral services for Leonard Rebar will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Mr. Edward Putt officiating. Interment will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery New Millport.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 3-6 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.

The family suggests contributions be made to EITHER the America , 108 R N Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or the , 301 Grant St. Suite #900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -