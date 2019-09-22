Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard L. Graham


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard L. Graham Obituary
Leonard L. Graham, 48, of Clearfield died on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

He was born on March 15, 1971 in Clearfield, a son of the late Millard Maines and Thelma Maines, who survives.

Leonard enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeler riding, and working on cars. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his daughter.

He is survived by his mother, Thelma Maines of Clearfield; companion, Kimberly Martell; a daughter, McKenzie Martell of Clearfield; two brothers, Dennis Graham and wife Audra of Clearfield, and Nathan Graham of Osceola Mills; three nephews, Nathan Graham, Jr., Joseph Graham, and Chaz Graham; a niece, Victoria Graham; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Wyanita Marie Graham.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Friday at 11 a.m. with Dr. Duane A. White officiating.

Interment will follow at Bradford Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, 113 North Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now