Leonard L. Graham, 48, of Clearfield died on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
He was born on March 15, 1971 in Clearfield, a son of the late Millard Maines and Thelma Maines, who survives.
Leonard enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeler riding, and working on cars. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his daughter.
He is survived by his mother, Thelma Maines of Clearfield; companion, Kimberly Martell; a daughter, McKenzie Martell of Clearfield; two brothers, Dennis Graham and wife Audra of Clearfield, and Nathan Graham of Osceola Mills; three nephews, Nathan Graham, Jr., Joseph Graham, and Chaz Graham; a niece, Victoria Graham; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Wyanita Marie Graham.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Friday at 11 a.m. with Dr. Duane A. White officiating.
Interment will follow at Bradford Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, 113 North Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019