WALLACETON - Leroy D. Emigh, 89, of Wallaceton, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.He was born on July 16, 1931 in Wallaceton, the son of the late John and Bertha (Williams) Emigh.On Oct. 1, 1960 in Wheeling, W. Va., he married the former Mary Jane Yatta, who preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 2013.Leroy served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.Leroy was the Owner of Emigh's Auto Repair and Towing and Emigh's Junk Yard. He was a lifetime member of Wallaceton Fire Department. His hobbies included tinkering on cars, his dogs and spending time with his grandchildren and friends.He is survived by his 11 children, Leroy Maines of Clearfield, Wayne Emigh and his wife Bonnie of Woodland, John Emigh and his wife Vada of Wallaceton, Mike Williams of Montoursville, Cindy Bradley and her husband Mike of Brisbin, Robin Yarger and her husband Rod of Wallaceton, Tom Emigh and his companion Anna of Wallaceton, Penny Hunt of Wallaceton, Kathy Lewis and her husband Gary of Wallaceton, Kristina Fenton and her husband Scott of Morrisdale, Donald "Bumper" Emigh and his wife Samantha of Wallaceton; a son-in-law, John Dixon of Munson; 37 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend, Bill Downey.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Rhonda Emigh and Deb Dixon; a son, Paul Douglas Emigh; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Donald, James, Paul, Burton Emigh, Mary Weitoish, Violet Shoffner, Genevieve Stratton and Ruth Pearson; and a son-in-law, James Hunt Jr.A funeral service will be held for Leroy D. Emigh at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Cornerstone Community Fellowship Church/Wallaceton Church of God, 184 Clearfield St., Wallaceton, PA 16876 with Pastor Matt Scott officiating.Burial will be at the Summit Hill Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.The family will receive friends from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Cornerstone Community Fellowship Church/Wallaceton Church of God. An additional time of viewing will be held on Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. at the church.Memorial Contributions may be made in memory to AseraCare Hospice.The family of Leroy Emigh would like to offer a special thank you to the care given during his time on hospice to AseraCare, and his niece Deb Litzinger.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield.To post an online tribute, please visit www.bennettandhouserfuneralhome.com or www.mem.com.