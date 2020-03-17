|
|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Leslie G. Lukens, 77, of Osceola Mills, died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born on Sept. 9, 1942 in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Lester Griffith and Louise (Frazier) Griffith.
She was a member of the St. Laurence Episcopal Church in Osceola Mills.
Leslie was a retired LPN for the former Philipsburg State General Hospital. She was a 1961 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School and a graduate of the Bellefonte School of Nursing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Enochs; and one daughter-in-law, Jackie Lukens.
She is survived by: one daughter, Kellie Stauffer and her husband Bruce of Lancaster; one stepdaughter, Kathy Shimmel and her husband John of Osceola Mills; one son, Scott Lukens of Marysville, WA; and two stepsons, John Lukens and his wife Laura of Osceola Mills, and Mike Lukens and his wife Bernadette of Fresno, CA.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Meals on Wheels, 103 N. Front Street, Clearfield, PA or to the donor's choice.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020