HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Lester E. Schickling, 82, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and formerly a lifelong resident of Clearfield, passed away early Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at his residence.??
Born Nov. 19, 1937 in Clearfield, he was the son of Howard C. and Margret Elizabeth (Rogers) Schickling.
He received his education from Clarion State Teachers College and Duke University. Mr. Schickling taught science and math at the Clearfield High School for 35 years, having retired in 1995 due to illness. He enjoyed discussing chemistry problems with family, friends, and neighbors throughout his retirement.??
He was a member of the West Side United Methodist Church where he served for several years as the Sunday School Superintendent and a member of the Administrative Board.
On May 2, 1959 in Clearfield, he wed Carol A. Johnson, who preceded him in death after 59 years of marriage.
He is survived by three sons, Gregg Schickling and his wife, Lynne of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Bradley Schickling and his wife, Marlene of Elkton, Maryland, and Jay Schickling and his wife, Amy of Hendersonville, Tennessee. Also surviving are seven grandchildren.
In addition, he is survived by three sisters, Harriet Coder and Lois Leitzinger of Clearfield, and Dona Stair of Clayton, NC.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Howard Jr. and John (Jack). ??
There will be no public visitation.
A public memorial service will be conducted at a later date.??
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the memorial fund of the West Side United Methodist Church, 317 Nichols St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020