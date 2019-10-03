Home

Lester F. Kennedy


1927 - 2019
Lester F. Kennedy Obituary
OSCEOLA MILLS - Lester F. Kennedy, 92, of Osceola Mills, died on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Windy Hill Village, PSL in Philipsburg.

Born on Jan. 22, 1927 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Lester L. and Frances M. (Coudriet) Kennedy.

He married Agatha M. ""Markey"" (Carson) Kennedy on Sept. 23, 1950 at the C M & A Church in Osceola Mills; she preceded him in death on March 15, 2014.

He was a member of the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII.

He was a retired postal clerk at the Osceola Mills Post Office and a 1944 graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.

He is survived by four daughters, Kathy Shields and her husband Ken of Lancaster, Sherilyn Kennedy of Wallaceton, Melanie Curtorillo and her husband Darrell of Philipsburg, and Tammy Kennedy at home; one sister, Vanetta L. Kennedy of Osceola Mills; two brothers, Ardell R. Kennedy of Osceola Mills, and Robert F. Kennedy of Sterling, Kansas; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. to time of the funeral at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, 303 Curtin St., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
