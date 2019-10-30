|
|
LA JOSE - Leta Elizabeth Rorabaugh, 86, of La Jose passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born on May 21, 1933 in Westover, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Frances (Beck) Brothers.
On July 20, 1957 she married G. Alton Rorabaugh and settled in as a devoted farmer's wife and stay-at-home mom.
She enjoyed taking daily walks, doing puzzles and handiwork.
Along with her husband of 62 years she is survived by three children, Jeanette (Steve) Straw of Curwensville, Roger (Tisha) Rorabaugh and Mark (Diana) Rorabaugh of LaJose.
She was fondly called MawMaw by her grandchildren, Andrew (Morgan) Straw, Marie Straw, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Daniel, David and Emily Rorabaugh. She is also survived by two sisters, Effie Rimer of Aliquippa and Mary Rorabaugh of Mahaffey.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dallas Brothers in 2009.
She was a faithful member of Calvary Evangelical Church, Cherry Tree, where she served in many capacities, most notably as a preschool age Sunday School teacher for more than 50 years. She was also a caring volunteer at Clearfield Hospital for more than 20 years.
Funeral services will be held at Calvary Evangelical Church, Cherry Tree on Friday at noon with Pastor Clint Pearsall officiating.
A committal service will follow at the Harmony Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received at the Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 Bigler Ave., Northern Cambria is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019