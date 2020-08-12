1/1
LEVON F. "LEE" RENAUD
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEVON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levon F. 'Lee' Renaud Jr., 65, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 20, 1955 in Clearfield, a son of Levon F. 'Red' and the late Violet (Irwin) Renaud.

Lee was employed at Bob's Army & Navy for more than 30 years where he was the archery manager. He enjoyed shooting archery and loved his kittens. He also was a former member of Station 1 and 16 volunteer fire companies.

In addition to his father 'Red', he is survived by his daughter, Nicole Skelly; three step-daughters, Kim, Kayla and Megan; three grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Swanson, Francis Smeal and husband Terrance, and Donna Stark and husband Tom of Clearfield; and three nieces, Robin, Brittany (to whom he was a godfather), and Billie Jo.

In addition to his mother Violet, he was preceded in death by his son, Levon Francis Renaud III.

In honoring Lee's wishes, there will be no services observed at this time.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved