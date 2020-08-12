Levon F. 'Lee' Renaud Jr., 65, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 20, 1955 in Clearfield, a son of Levon F. 'Red' and the late Violet (Irwin) Renaud.
Lee was employed at Bob's Army & Navy for more than 30 years where he was the archery manager. He enjoyed shooting archery and loved his kittens. He also was a former member of Station 1 and 16 volunteer fire companies.
In addition to his father 'Red', he is survived by his daughter, Nicole Skelly; three step-daughters, Kim, Kayla and Megan; three grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Swanson, Francis Smeal and husband Terrance, and Donna Stark and husband Tom of Clearfield; and three nieces, Robin, Brittany (to whom he was a godfather), and Billie Jo.
In addition to his mother Violet, he was preceded in death by his son, Levon Francis Renaud III.
In honoring Lee's wishes, there will be no services observed at this time.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
