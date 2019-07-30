|
|
GOSHEN - Lewis K. Taylor, 84, of Goshen, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Grand View Hospital, Sellersville.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1934 in Goshen, a son of the late Cecil and Florence (Holt) Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was a mechanic and welder with Anderson Equipment. He then drove a truck for Butler Trucking and later was a self-employed truck driver. He will always be remembered for helping when needed and as a fun and caring grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his son, Rodney Taylor and wife Amanda of Sellersville; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Clearfield; six grandchildren, Lauren Owens and husband Barry, Brian Roseberry and wife Natasha, AshLee Taylor, Nathan Taylor and wife Rachel, Shelby Taylor and Andrew Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Melia Lyn Roseberry, Raylan Ralph Owens and Olivia Marie Roseberry; two sisters, Virginia Graham and Elaine Guelich and husband Jerry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marlene (Passmore) Taylor; three children, Kenneth Taylor, Debbie Roseberry and Mary Kay Taylor; a son-in-law, Ralph Roseberry; and four siblings, Lillian Rowles, Cecil Taylor, Ray Taylor and Richard Taylor.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m..
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert F. Henry officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA, 16830.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from July 30 to July 31, 2019