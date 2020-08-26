OSCEOLA MILLS - Linda D. Lefort, 66, of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born on April 27, 1954 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Nellie (Kephart) Kopilchak.
She married William H. Lefort on June 16, 1972 in Osceola Mills.
Linda was a member of the Madera United Methodist Church.
She was retired from certified nursing aide at Windy Hill Village Nursing Home and a 1972 graduate of the Moshannon Valley High School.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Marlene, Dottie and Mary Louise; and one brother, Charles Anthony Bayer.
Along with her husband she is survived by one daughter, Nicole Ralston and her husband Robert of Glasgow; one son, Steven Lefort and his wife Jennifer of Boiling Springs; two sisters, Mary Anne Swoope and her husband Emery of Shiloh, and Rita Blake of Clearfield; four brothers, Howard Bayer of Osceola Mills, Thomas Johnson of Clearfield, Paul Blowers of Lanse, and Richard Kopilchak and his wife Rachel of Atlanta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Samantha Jones, Sabrina Lefort and Colton Ralston; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Indiana Jones.
The Funeral will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Gloria Montgomery officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.